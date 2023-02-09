Woman grateful to be alive after escaping alleged domestic assault that left camper in ashes, pets dead

NOTE: Lester Duhé will have more on this story tonight on 9News at 10.

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - New images and videos obtained by WAFB from Saturday, February 5 in Albany, give a glimpse of a tense domestic incident where a man allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, set their camper on fire, and shot and killed their four dogs.

A witness captured video of a camper fire in Albany, La. that led to an arson arrest.

Ricky Lee Tullos, 31, was arrested on Sunday on North Cafe Line Road for multiple charges for the alleged incident.

A suspect has been arrested in an arson investigation in Livingston Parish. (Submitted)

“When it got to the point that I knew that if I ever had to leave, leave and want to leave, it would come down to a very nasty situation. But I would have never thought that he would’ve burned my house down, or killed my dogs. I would’ve never thought of that,” said Tiffany Wallace, the victim.

Ricky Lee Tullos is Wallace’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her 8-month-old baby. The pair had been together for four years.

Ricky Lee Tullos (Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

Images and videos taken by a neighbor during the whole ordeal, show the camper engulfed in flames, and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies yelling to the suspect to try and convince him to surrender peacefully.

A camper is engulfed in fire after being set on fire in Albany. (Submitted)

“He beat me in my back and in my shoulder and he hit me twice in my face, and he shot all four of my dogs, but he also killed my cat that was in the camper,” Wallace said.

She said he pointed the gun at her multiple times during the incident, and she had to make quick decisions to save her and her baby’s life.

“He had me in a head lock where I got to the point where I couldn’t breathe. So, I used my hair to wiggle myself out of that, and I pushed him and shoved him and I knocked the gun out in the process of that,” Wallace said.

Her brother, who lives with them, came through the bedroom where they were at, and Tullos punches him in the face, she added.

“I remember him hollering for him to get the hell out, so I figured that was my chance. So I ran in, my brother ran out the door, and I grabbed the baby out the jumper, and ran out the door to the neighbors,” she said.

All she had on was her robe and a shirt when she escaped.

“I’m grateful that I have my son and I’m grateful that I have my brother as well,” Wallace said.

Four dogs were allegedly shot and killed by a man who was later arrested for a domestic situation and arson. (Submitted)

As for her four dogs that were killed, she said it tears her apart from the inside.

“But I have a child, so I have to put my emotions on the back burner, and take care of what I have to take care of,” she explained.

The investigation is ongoing by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

