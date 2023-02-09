Two teens arrested after elderly woman carjacked at gunpoint in middle of afternoon

UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a carjacking that happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said two 14-year-olds carjacked a 70-year-old woman at gunpoint as she stood in the doorway of her 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

It happened in the 1200 block of North 12th Street near Main Street before 4 p.m., investigators added.

Authorities said the teenagers were arrested on Wednesday afternoon in the Gayosa Street area.

The pair was booked into Juvenile Detention for first-degree robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL

A woman was allegedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers looking to steal her car on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The crazy part is it happened in the middle of the afternoon. The victim’s niece said it all happen so fast that it only felt like seconds before the car was gone.

“Next thing I know, the young man stepped down onto the street and before I could say anything, he had a gun to my aunt’s head,” said the victim’s niece, who wished to remain anonymous.

The witness was standing just feet away on her front porch when she saw her aunt become the victim of a violent armed robbery.

According to officials, it happened in the 1200 block of North Street near Main Street.

The witness added she has lived there for 15 years and has never had a problem until now.

“I could not take my eyes off that gun, thinking I was about to see him kill my aunt,” explained the niece.

The aunt is reportedly okay physically but emotionally traumatized by this carjacking that happened in mid-afternoon.

“I’ve never been afraid here. I had to talk to both of children before I went to sleep. I am afraid,” noted the niece.

She said she quickly called 911 and BRPD was there in minutes. They also continued patrolling once the investigation wrapped up.

“I felt better. I felt they were watching over my corner,” continued the witness.

Should you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation, the Baton Rouge Police Department recommends removing yourself as quickly as possible.

“Pay attention to your surroundings; give them the items they want,” said L’Jean McKneely with BRPD.

RELATED: BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.