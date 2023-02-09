SHERIFF: Man shoots, kills wife; another man injured

JARREAU, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux.

He said it seems a man shot and killed his wife and shot another man. The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials confirmed deputies responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of Pecan Lane in Jarreau.

Once at the scene, it was determined that Clyde “Pat” Roy, 79, shot and killed his wife, Catherine “Jeanette” Roy, 80.

According to authorities, Roy shot one other person. That victim was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.

The accused, Roy, has been booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.

This shooting is still under investigation.

