Pepper-Seared Lamb Chops with Strawberry Glaze

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is nothing more English than lamb unless one considers the strawberry. The combination of lamb chops, rack or even roast with these sweet spring berries makes perfect sense in the Louisiana kitchen. It makes the perfect Valentine’s Day treat!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

12 (½-inch thick) lamb chops

¼ cup crushed pink peppercorns

¼ cup crushed black peppercorns

1-ounce strawberry wine

¼ cup sliced strawberries

1 tbsp strawberry jam

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup seasoned flour

½ cup sliced green onions

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 cup sliced oyster mushrooms

1 tsp chopped thyme

2 cups demi-glace

OR beef gravy

Salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Evenly coat both sides of lamb chops with crushed peppercorns. In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Dust chops in seasoned flour, shaking to remove excess. Working in batches, sauté chops in hot oil until golden brown on both sides then remove. Set aside and keep warm. In the same pan, add green onions, minced garlic, mushrooms, and thyme then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Remove pan from burner and add strawberry wine. NOTE: Be careful as alcohol will ignite and burn for a few minutes. Add sliced strawberries, strawberry jam, and demi-glace. Season to taste using salt, cracked black pepper, and granulated garlic. Swirl skillet above burner until jam and demi-glace are blended. Bring to a rolling boil and reduce the sauce until slightly thickened. Return chops to pan and continue cooking for 2–3 minutes. To serve, arrange 2 chops into a heart shape on each plate and top with sauce. Enjoy!

