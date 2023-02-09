New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the one-year anniversary approaching of the death of Jacoby Queen, officials are asking for help identifying a vehicle and person connected to his deadly shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to a shooting on Feb. 16, 2022, around 5 p.m. where they found Jacoby Queen, 41, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Jacoby Queen (Crime Stoppers)

The shooting reportedly happened outside of Anacona’s Grocery located in the 2700 block of North Street.

Detectives say they were able to obtain surveillance footage of the shooter and the vehicle used to flee the scene.

Jacoby Queen (Crime Stoppers)

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867) or submit an anonymous tip to www.crimestoppers225.com.

RELATED STORIES: Victim identified in fatal shooting on North Street

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.