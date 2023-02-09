Facebook
Multiple people fatally shot near West Jefferson Medical Center, JPSO says

"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in...
"Multiple" people were shot Thursday morning (Feb. 9) in the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Multiple people were fatally shot near the West Jefferson Medical Center in Harvey Thursday morning (Feb. 9), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Details were limited as of JPSO’s initial release at 9 a.m.

Officials did not say how many victims there were, only saying that deputies were working a shooting with “multiple victims” inside a home in the 1100 block of Curtis Street.

"Multiple" people shot and killed on the West Bank, a few blocks from West Jefferson Medical Center, according to the sheriff's office: https://bit.ly/3jDkoKo

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Fox 8 has a crew en route and additional information is expected to be released soon.

