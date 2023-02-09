Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested on child porn, other charges after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, officials say

Kenneth Allen Jr.
Kenneth Allen Jr.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 37-year-old man who they say pretended to be a teenager on Snapchat to trade sexually explicit photos and videos with minors.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Jerome Allen Jr. was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, and charged with one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles, three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Kenneth Allen Jr.
Kenneth Allen Jr.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Snapchat reportedly notified authorities after a video containing child pornography was uploaded onto the social media app by an account linked to Allen, officials said.

Records showed Allen sent a nude photo of himself to a minor, even though she had identified herself as being underage and told him that she was not into “nudes or anything freaky,” according to the arrest report.

Allen reportedly told the victim that he was 19-year-olds and sent her a photograph of someone who was not him, records show.

Officials said he was found to have also engaged in eight other chats with underage girls in which he sent a total of three nude photos of himself and solicited nude videos and photos of them.

He falsely identified himself in two conversations as being 16-years-old and 19-years-old, records show.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Louisiana State Police on this investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Officials said they seized these items during a drug bust on Feb. 9.
DCFS contacted after finding child during drug bust; 2 people arrested, 150 lethal doses of fentanyl seized
Jacoby Queen
New lead in year-old unsolved murder; officials seek help
This is the person and vehicle of interest sought in connection with a sex-related offense on...
CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD asking for help identifying person tied to sex-related offense
Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed; more than 20,000 killed
Rest of Today
FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast; NWS confirms EF-2 tornado