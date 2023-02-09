Man arrested on child porn, other charges after pretending to be teen on Snapchat, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 37-year-old man who they say pretended to be a teenager on Snapchat to trade sexually explicit photos and videos with minors.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Jerome Allen Jr. was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 9, and charged with one count of possession of pornography involving juveniles, three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles, and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Kenneth Allen Jr. (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Snapchat reportedly notified authorities after a video containing child pornography was uploaded onto the social media app by an account linked to Allen, officials said.

Records showed Allen sent a nude photo of himself to a minor, even though she had identified herself as being underage and told him that she was not into “nudes or anything freaky,” according to the arrest report.

Allen reportedly told the victim that he was 19-year-olds and sent her a photograph of someone who was not him, records show.

Officials said he was found to have also engaged in eight other chats with underage girls in which he sent a total of three nude photos of himself and solicited nude videos and photos of them.

He falsely identified himself in two conversations as being 16-years-old and 19-years-old, records show.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Louisiana State Police on this investigation.

