LSU Board of Supervisors plans to vote on change to Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Board of Supervisors will decide whether to add the name of former women’s basketball head coach Sue Gunter to the Dale Brown Court.

The board will meet on Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. The agenda shows the request is to rename the basketball court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to the Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court.

Currently, the court is only named after Brown.

“The University will not be making comments on board agenda items prior to Friday’s meeting,” said LSU spokesman Cody Worsham.

Gunter coached the Tigers from 1982 until 2004. She is credited with taking the program from obscurity to national prominence. At the time of her death in 2005, she was the third all-time winningest coach in NCAA women’s college basketball history. She has since dropped to No. 22.

Gunter compiled 708 career victories while leading LSU to eight Sweet 16 appearances, four Elite 8s, and one Final Four. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. She passed away in 2005 at the age of 66 after suffering from emphysema for years.

Keia Howell-Lane, who played for LSU from 1994-98, said she thinks it would be disrespectful to Dale Brown to add Gunter’s name to the PMAC court just a year after the court was named after him. Howell-Lane loves Coach Gunter and wants her to be honored but not like this.

Former LSU head coach Dale Brown (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court before LSU hosted Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Jan. 4, 2022.

He replaced Press Maravich in 1972 and coached the Tigers until 1997. He is also credited with turning around the program and taking it to the national spotlight. Brown led the Tigers to two Final Four appearances, four SEC Championships, and 448 wins.

He is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

