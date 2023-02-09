I-TEAM: EBR Schools investigating claims of bus driver smoking marijuana during route

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Public School System are investigating claims that a bus driver was smoking marijuana during a route on Thursday, February 9, 2022.

Parents and other family members tell the WAFB I-TEAM that the driver was speeding, driving erratically, and smoking while driving the bus with students on board.

“My sister texted me saying that the driver was high and that she was smoking,” said the sister of one of the students. “She was scared and I was scared for her.”

The following is a statement the school system released about the alleged incident.

It has been brought to our attention via a social media post of an alleged incident of marijuana use during a bus route to a school this morning. This allegation has not been verified and is currently under investigation. Please be assured that the health and safety of our students is our top priority.

As we gain more information, we will provide updates.

According to parents, the bus driver’s route was for Shenandoah Elementary School.

