WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Washington D.C. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Edwards, along with other Democratic governors, are in the nation’s capitol for a conference.

On Friday, Feb. 10, President Biden is expected to also host a group of state governors at the White House.

