Glen Oaks Wellness Ride prioritizes mental health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular bicycle rental boutique, along with District 5 Councilman Daryl Hurst, is inviting the community to participate in the Glen Oaks Wellness Ride on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the community while prioritizing mental health.

Organizers say riders can meet up at Bordelon’s Super Save Pharmacy located at 6920 Plank Road at 6:30 p.m.

The ride will start at 7 p.m.

Geaux Ride says there will be 20 bikes available to ride for free.

Click here to reserve one.

