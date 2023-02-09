Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Glen Oaks Wellness Ride prioritizes mental health

The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the...
The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the community while prioritizing mental health.(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular bicycle rental boutique, along with District 5 Councilman Daryl Hurst, is inviting the community to participate in the Glen Oaks Wellness Ride on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the community while prioritizing mental health.

Organizers say riders can meet up at Bordelon’s Super Save Pharmacy located at 6920 Plank Road at 6:30 p.m.

The ride will start at 7 p.m.

Geaux Ride says there will be 20 bikes available to ride for free.

Click here to reserve one.

The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the...
The company, Geaux Ride, says the wellness tour is aimed at reconnecting bike riders to the community while prioritizing mental health.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
Legislative Black Caucus discusses current issues and goals
One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of...
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale’s 2023 Mardi Gras parade rolls downtown Saturday
Zachary High School Belles
Zachary High School dance team wins national championship
There are several ways you can support and honor businesses.
Highlighting black-owned businesses during Black History Month