Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Drying out, nicer Thursday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had some pretty strong storms last night, with a few isolated severe storms, mainly across the eastern part of the viewing area with rain amounts ranging between 1 to 3 inches. Some spots had locally heavier amounts.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9(WAFB)

We had a wind advisory in effect, but it expired, and the winds should be lighter today. Today will be a much nicer day with mostly sunny skies, less humidity, and highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9(WAFB)

Tonight, we will have increasing clouds and overnight Lowe’s near 50°. Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. There is a slight chance of a few light showers moving through our area Friday evening. This weekend, Sunday looks to be the nicer day, as we could see a few light passing showers early Saturday morning. The weekend, however, looks much colder with highs in the 50s both days. In fact, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see a light freeze across our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9(WAFB)

The next decent chance of rain will be on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

The Village of Tangipahoa had extensive damage from a reported tornado on Feb. 8, 2023.
Tornado Watch until 11 p.m.; improving weather to end the week
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Feb. 8
Lacey Kent captured video of a funnel cloud in Fluker (Tangipahoa Parish) on Feb. 8, 2023.
Possible tornado near Fluker (Credit: Lacey Kent)
David Jones gives an update in Tangipahoa Parish on the damage done by the tornado
Tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa