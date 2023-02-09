Drying out, nicer Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had some pretty strong storms last night, with a few isolated severe storms, mainly across the eastern part of the viewing area with rain amounts ranging between 1 to 3 inches. Some spots had locally heavier amounts.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9 (WAFB)

We had a wind advisory in effect, but it expired, and the winds should be lighter today. Today will be a much nicer day with mostly sunny skies, less humidity, and highs in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9 (WAFB)

Tonight, we will have increasing clouds and overnight Lowe’s near 50°. Friday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the lower 60s. There is a slight chance of a few light showers moving through our area Friday evening. This weekend, Sunday looks to be the nicer day, as we could see a few light passing showers early Saturday morning. The weekend, however, looks much colder with highs in the 50s both days. In fact, Saturday night into Sunday morning, we could see a light freeze across our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9 (WAFB)

The next decent chance of rain will be on Valentine’s Day Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, February 9 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.