Driver rescued through windshield after 18-wheeler crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The driver of an 18-wheeler had to be rescued through its windshield after a crash caused the truck to overturn in Livingston Parish late Wednesday, Feb. 8.

It happened before 10 p.m. on I-12 East near Walker.

A portion of the interstate in Livingston Parish remains closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler, police announced early Thursday, Feb. 9. (Town of Livingston Police Department)

A Livingston police officer along with a Livingston sheriff’s deputy removed the driver from the truck, according to authorities.

The Town of Livingston Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance provided medical aid at the scene of the crash. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

LPSO, Walker PD, and Louisiana State Police also responded to the scene.

At 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 the Town of Livingston Police Department posted on Facebook that the highway remained closed. DOTD announced the interstate reopened after 5 a.m.

Towing crews worked to remove thousands of pounds of cargo to get the truck upright and off the road.

Click here for more traffic updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.