SHERIFF: Man shoots, kills wife; another man injured

JARREAU, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux.

He said it seems a man shot and killed his wife and shot another man. The second victim was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The sheriff said it happened on Pecan Lane in Jarreau.

No names have been released.

The sheriff added his detectives are still working to piece together what led up to all of this.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.