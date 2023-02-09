DCFS contacted after finding child during drug bust; 2 people arrested, 150 lethal doses of fentanyl seized

The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In January 2023, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge identified Lamarcos Robinson as the suspected distributor of a lethal dose of fentanyl resulting in an individual’s death that occurred in 2022. Over the course of the last month, Agents conducted an investigation into Robinson, during which an EBRSO Narcotics Agent acting in an undercover capacity purchased fentanyl from Robinson on 4 occasions. As a result of this investigation, Agents obtained an arrest warrant for Robinson as well as a search warrant for the apartment he was using to sell fentanyl.

On February 9, 2023, EBRSO Narcotics, with assistance from EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Air Support, and C.B.P./H.S.I. Air Support, took Robinson into custody while subsequently executing the search warrant at 11372 Bard Dr. The following was a result.

Officials said they seized these items during a drug bust on Feb. 9. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)

Seized

· 1.5 ounces of Fentanyl (over 150 lethal doses)

· 1 suboxone strip

· 2 grams of marijuana

· 9MM semi-auto handgun (No serial number/”ghost gun”)

· Taurus 9MM semi-auto handgun

· $1,359 (pending seizure)

· Numerous scales with fentanyl residue

*****There was a 4 month old child sleeping approximately 5-feet away from where the above fentanyl was being “cut,” weighed, and packaged. DCFS was notified and responded to the scene. interview the mother.******

Lamarcos Robinson (12-30-96)

· Distribution of Fentanyl (4 counts)

· PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

· Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)

· Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs (2 counts)

· Operation of a Clandestine Lab

· Poss. of Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile

· Cruelty to a Juvenile

· Poss. of Marijuana

· Poss. of Suboxone

· Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

*****Robinson is currently on Probation until 5/16/24.******

Kenisha Flowers (6/26/96)

· Cruelty to a Juvenile

Assisting Divisions in the Investigation

EBRSO K-9 (Patrol)

EBRSO Air Support

DEA Baton Rouge

CBP/HSI Air Support

Central Police Department

***A large portion of this case was made possible by the Fentanyl overtime funding provided by the State via Senator Bodi White.***

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.