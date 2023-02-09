CRIME STOPPERS: LSU PD asking for help identifying person tied to sex-related offense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving an ongoing investigation into a sex-related offense at the university.

Police said they are trying to identify a person of interest and vehicle of interest regarding a sex-related offense that occured near the student union on Jan. 31

This is the person and vehicle of interest sought in connection with a sex-related offense on the LSU campus. (Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information that can assist detectives, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

