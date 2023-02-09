Crews clearing debris and vegetation in Bayou Fountain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews are clearing and snagging Bayou Fountain to prevent future flooding into homes and neighborhoods.

Layla Gheith’s home sits right next to Bayou Fountain, and every time it rains, she’s praying it won’t flood. “I believe Hurricane Ida, we got flooding. Flooding reached up to my top steps, right over there. Couldn’t even get to my car, could not like leave my house. Water was up to my waist, my cars got destroyed,” explains Gheith.

Back then water covered Gheith’s entire neighborhood. She says if she walked through the flooding on her street, the water came up to waist.

“I freaked out, like I didn’t want it to get inside my house. The other thing I needed to think about was, okay, what’s my next plan? I think I need to get out, unplug all of my electronics, I had new furniture too. That was like the first year I just moved into my house,” added Gheith.

Just down the street, Gheith’s neighbor, Laura Smith, feels the same way.

“I do know that I have to be on guard and ready to move my car, and I have also considered buying kayaks because I know that it’s an issue,” explained Smith.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, identified Bayou Fountain as one of several problem areas they’re prioritizing.

“The type of work that we are going to be doing is clearing and snagging, where we remove the vegetation on the channel slide slopes, as well as any instructions within the channel that are hindering the channel flow,” said Project Manager David Bradley.

Bradley explains crews started work on the bayou, back in November of 2022. So far, they removed a mile of debris and vegetation, around 2700 cubic yards of material.

“Shopping carts, tires, signs, things that have been there for 20 years, appliances from homes, just the full work, you know. It’s not just on the channel sides, we are snagging things that are underneath the water on the channel bottom,” added Bradley.

Crews expect to finish up on Bayou Fountain by October 2023.

Besides Bayou Fountain, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will work on clearing and snagging for Jones Creek, Ward Creek, Beaver Bayou and Blackwater Bayou.

