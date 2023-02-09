100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most.

Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.

A separate report also found that Black students are five times more likely than white students to attend a “D” or “F” rated public school.

Leaders say a lack of opportunities and resources are some of the biggest reasons why some of our students are not performing as well as they should.

However, one organization is dedicated to creating more resources and closing the gap.

“I think that we have, I won’t say ignored it for a long time, but I will say it has been unaddressed for quite some time, and because of that, it has exacerbated the issues and problems that we see today,” Dadrius Lanus said.

Lanus is the executive director of the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.

The organization has three programs that provide black students with different academic opportunities to either get them up to speed or stay one step ahead.

The programs include their ACT Prep Program, Let’s Talk About It Book Club, and Stem and Robotics Summer Academy.

“We have to have a full scope of who are our external players are to help us move the needle. It can’t just be our school system. It has to be parents, it has to be teachers, it has to be students, it has to be our school system as a whole, as well as external organizations who has the propensity and the charisma to help us drive that work,” Lanus said.

”They’re putting them in a place for them to win,” Samantha Smith. Smith enrolled her son Arnold McCray, Jr. with the 100 to take advantage of their classroom programs.

A straight “A” student, McCray says the influence is paying off.”When you see other successful people, you’ll want to be them,” McCray said.

”You know it’s not just about exposing them to different things. We have to be able to present them to unique opportunities that can help shape their lives,” Lanus said.

