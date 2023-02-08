Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Zion Williamson to sit out Pelicans’ next 3 games, miss All-Star Game, report says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring Jan. 2 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson will miss the Pelicans’ next three games and will not participate in the NBA All-Star Game, as he continues to recover from a right hamstring injury, according to a published report.

Williamson will be evaluated again after the All-Star break, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Andrew Lopez, citing Pelicans coach Willie Green. He already has missed New Orleans’ last 19 games.

Williamson hasn’t played since injuring his leg Jan. 2 during a 120-11 loss to the Sixers in Philadelphia.

Despite the injury absence, Williamson was named Jan. 26 to the starting five for the Western Conference in the NBA All-Star Game, scheduled for Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Atlanta forward John Collins (20) in the first...
Ingram scores 30 as Pelicans win third straight, topping Atlanta Hawks, 116-107
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates after scoring to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to...
Scoring King: James passes Abdul-Jabbar for NBA points mark
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) pulls down a rebound against New Orleans Pelicans...
Pelicans snap 10-game losing streak with 131-126 victory over Lakers, history-seeking LeBron James
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas looks to pass the ball Tuesday (Jan. 31) as Nuggets center...
Pelicans a .500 team after Denver hands them ninth straight loss, 122-113