Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Machine learning diagnoses strokes quicker

(MGN)
By Marsha Lewis and Correa
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Each year, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer a stroke. Every three and a half minutes someone dies from one. Getting treated quickly is vital for survival and for a better recovery. Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to diagnose stroke quicker than ever before.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke. Fifty percent of patients who have one are left disabled for life. The mantra in stroke treatment is time is brain.

Neuroradiologists at University of California, Irvine are studying how artificial intelligence and machine learning can detect strokes quicker than ever before.

“Our goal of this research is to actually, hopefully, improve door-to-treatment times by expediting the diagnoses,” neuroradiologist at UCI Health, Dr. Jennifer Soun, MD, explains to Ivanhoe.

AI uses machine learning, instantly comparing a CAT scan, or brain image, of someone in the ER with images of tens of thousands of previous stroke patients.

Dr. Soun says, “These AI tools actually help us by triaging the cases that might demand urgent attention or the positive cases that should go to stroke treatment.”

And just as important as diagnosing a stroke, machine learning will soon be able to rule out problems that mimic a stroke, and it will all be done with an app on the radiologist’s cell phone.

“It can deliver results within seconds,” Dr. Soun adds.

The latest studies also show knowing the early signs of a stroke such as loss of balance, facial paralysis, weakness, and loss of speech, could also help save your life. That’s because patients who arrive at the emergency room within three hours of their first symptoms often have less disability three months after a stroke than those who receive delayed care.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

This money will be used to buy fruits and vegetables for all twelve counties of the food banks...
LSU researchers study surprising health benefits of potatoes
American Heart Month: Baton Rouge doctors weigh in on women and cardiovascular disease
cancer center generic
YOUR HEALTH: Pediatric cancer; Fighting for funding
Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety