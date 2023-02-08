Facebook
Wild Day at the Rowe returns

By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family fun event Wild Day at the Rowe with the Baton Rouge Zoo returns for the first time since 2019.

The Baton Rouge Zoo ambassador animals will be in attendance for families to learn more about the amazing animals. Families will also get a chance to take a picture with them in the Great Hall located in the front area of the Cinemark.

Throughout the event there will reportedly be live music, children’s activities, face painting, and games.

“Perkins Rowe is committed to enhancing our local community, and this is a great opportunity to bring the community together while supporting the Baton Rouge Zoo,” says Bryan LeBlanc, general manager at Perkins Rowe.

The family fun experience will be on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Perkins Rowe located on the corner of Perkins Rd., and Bluebonnet Blvd.

The event is free and open to the public, according to officials.

Officials say a zoo representative will host live presentations with different animals at certain times.

Live presentation times:

  • 10:00 – 10:15 a.m.
  • 10:45 – 11:00 a.m.
  • 11:30 – 11:45 a.m.
  • 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Depending on the weather, officials say you will get a chance to see tenrec, Speckled King Snake, Screech Owl, Bearded Dragon, Legless Lizard, Box Turtle, American Alligators, Ball Pythons, Leopard Gecko and more.

For more information you can visit Perkins Rowe.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

