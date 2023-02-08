Facebook
SMART LIVING: The dark side of dark chocolate

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - As many Americans consider buying dark chocolate for Valentine’s Day, there’s a new warning about some dark chocolates.

Researchers said they have found toxic metals in every single dark chocolate bar they tested.

Testing by Consumer Reports scientists revealed 28 bars made by popular brands, including Hershey’s and Lindt, tested positive for lead and cadmium.

Too much of heavy metals have been linked to lung issues, memory problems, and cancer.

For 23 of the bars, the Consumer Reports researchers said that eating just an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that public health authorities say may be harmful. Five of the chocolates tested were above those levels for both cadmium and lead.

However, you have to give up dark chocolate altogether. The report also found safer choices to be Mast, Taza, Ghirardelli, and Valrhona.

There is no national limit on lead and cadmium in chocolate bars set by the Food and Drug Administration.

Also, don’t assume organic dark chocolates are safer. In the Consumer Reports tests, they were just as likely as other products to have concerning levels of heavy metals.

