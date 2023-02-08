LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, has been taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Green is accused of firing toward a home on Lily Avenue in Walker as he passed by in a slow-moving vehicle. At the time, the homeowner was asleep and an acquaintance had just pulled into the driveway of the home, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The acquaintance fired back at Green, deputies said. They added that Green then drove off toward Highway 447.

Once the acquaintance and Green were both on Highway 447, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said shots between the two were again exchanged.

Deputies said Green eventually parked his vehicle in the Meadows Subdivision and attempted to take off on foot. However, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Green was taken into custody without incident.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Green’s vehicle and a firearm were recovered.

“Fortunately, no one has reported any injuries tied to this scene,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said. “But, we do know several homes suffered damage.”

Anyone with information that can help in the case is being urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1. Tips can also be made to the Capital Area Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.