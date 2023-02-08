Krewe Mystique de la Capitale’s 2023 Mardi Gras parade rolls downtown Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carnival season is in full swing and that means only one thing: parades, floats, beads and throws!

One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, once again.

You can show up for a good time during the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. All of the fun begins at 2 p.m.

Check out the full parade route below:

One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, once again. (Krewe Mystique de la Capitale)

Members of the Krewe will join 9News This Morning for a live interview around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The parade has been rolling since 1977 and the Krewe says the mission is to bring Mardi Gras to Baton Rouge.

