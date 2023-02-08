Facebook
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale’s 2023 Mardi Gras parade rolls downtown Saturday

One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of...
One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, once again.(Krewe Mystique de la Capitale)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carnival season is in full swing and that means only one thing: parades, floats, beads and throws!

One of the longest-running parades in the city is preparing to roll through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge, once again.

You can show up for a good time during the Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11. All of the fun begins at 2 p.m.

Check out the full parade route below:

Members of the Krewe will join 9News This Morning for a live interview around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The parade has been rolling since 1977 and the Krewe says the mission is to bring Mardi Gras to Baton Rouge.

