Items up for vote at EBR Metro Council Feb. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few big talker items are being introduced and voted on at the East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Councilman Darryl Hurst is introducing some items including a second piece to put a stop to the forensic psychiatric hospital in the Glen Oaks area.

His proposal would not allow one of these units to be within one mile of a high-density neighborhood or within two miles of a school.

“At that point what you’re doing is putting the criminally insane, you’re putting people who are unfit to stay in trial, who display aggressive behaviors,” said Darryl Hurst, Council member for District 5. “That’s not what we want next to our babies.”

Metro Council Member Laurie Adams is looking to crack down on underage drinking across Baton Rouge. She’s introducing an item to ask the head of the East Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) regarding efforts and enforcement actions to prevent underage drinking. Adams said this comes after the death of Madison Brooks.

She’s talked to several community members who are concerned about what is happening with teens and early 20-year-olds at college. Adams wants bars, restaurants and anyone who serves alcohol to be checking IDs.

Again, these items are only being introduced tonight.

A few items up for final vote include Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome entering into an agreement with the State of Louisiana for the state to appropriate funding for more than $1.9 million for police department operational expenses.

“We’re always for grant and funding opportunities to ensure law enforcement, as well as other departments, have the resources that they need,” said Hurst. “When you talk about law enforcement you get pro and con conversations. What everybody wants is when they dial 911 to have somebody to come to the response and to be able to aid them in whatever they’re going through.”

The mayor will also be executing a professional services agreement with Build Baton Rouge for $900,000 in efforts to eliminate blight.

“Blight does continue to be a significant concern in our community and I know that the city-parish and each individual council member is taking a lot of steps to help clean up their areas and their districts,” said Adams. “We know that blight is a sign of disinvestment and discourages additional investment and I know we continue to invest money in the public safety resources.”

