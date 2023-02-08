FIRST ALERT: Storms likely later today, a few possibly strong to severe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moisture will continue to stream inland from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to a rather warm and humid day by early February standards. Scattered showers and a few t-storms will begin to develop by this afternoon, with a few strong storms not out of the question. One lingering question is whether storms moving ashore from the Gulf of Mexico late this afternoon will be the main event or whether a cold front moving in after dark will present the greatest threat for severe weather. For now, I’m leaning towards the latter scenario, with a nod to the possibility of a few strong storms with the first cluster. Otherwise, it will be another very warm day, with highs in the low 80s.

Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Widespread shower and t-storm activity is expected by tonight as a cold front makes its way through the region. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather, with damaging winds being the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes also possible.

Locally Heavy Rain Possible

Model guidance has trended a bit wetter over the last 24 hours, now showing rain totals of 1.00″-2.00″ will be common, with locally higher amounts possible.

The Weather Prediction Center also has a Level 1 / 4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted area-wide. I’m somewhat surprised we didn’t see at least parts of the area get an upgrade to a Level 2/4 (slight) risk.

Looking Ahead: Drier into the Weekend

Rains should exit before daybreak on Thursday, with slightly cooler weather expected for tomorrow. However, a second, stronger cold front will deliver a more significant cool down by Friday. It also looks as though that front could squeeze out a little rain, with best chances south of I-10. I do think any rain will be out of the way in time for Friday night parades.

The weekend will see a chilly start, but somewhat milder end. Saturday lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s, with highs only reaching the low to mid 50s. And a light freeze is likely by Sunday morning, but highs should rebound into the low 60s. Most importantly, the stretch from Friday evening through Sunday still looks as though it will stay dry.

