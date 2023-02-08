Facebook
EBR Parish to receive $12M in disaster aid for Hurricane Ida

Recovery after Hurricane Ida
Recovery after Hurricane Ida(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The following information is from the Office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $12,312,207 in a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant for Louisiana disaster aid.

“The folks in East Baton Rouge Parish have worked hard to recover from the blow that Hurricane Ida dealt them. This $12 million will help make the community whole and cover the costs for moving debris after the storm,” said Kennedy.

The FEMA aid will fund the following:

  • $12,312,207 to East Baton Rouge Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Ida.

