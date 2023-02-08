Deputies arrest 5 in connection with deadly drug-related shooting

Information provided by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division along with the Louisiana U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force, apprehended three men in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for allegedly murdering a man during a drug deal in Baton Rouge at that occurred on in the 11000 block of Mead Road on November 23, 2022.

“I’m so proud of the hard work by our detectives and the support of our state and federal task forces to apprehend these suspects,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “Once in Seattle, it took them less than 24 hours to locate and apprehend these individuals. I am grateful for their commitment and their dedicated service.”

Sources say deputies are still working to figure out who was the aggressor in this shooting.

Cerion Malik Hardeman, 23, of Tacoma, Washington is charged with first-degree murder, possession/distribution manufacturing schedule 1, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Juan Carlos Marrero Soto, 23, of Tacoma, Washington is charged with first-degree murder, possession/distribution manufacturing schedule 1, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Matthew Maeli Fatuesi, 22, of Olympia, Washington is charged with first-degree murder, possession/distribution manufacturing schedule 1, illegal carrying of weapons with CDS, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

EBRSO responded to a shooting at Willowbend Lake Apartments at approximately 9 p.m. on November 23, 2022. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith, 30, was found deceased directly outside the apartment. Two other men were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. On scene, detectives located 30 lbs. of suspected marijuana, $7,500 cash, and several handguns.

The investigation revealed that the three suspects traveled from Washington in possession of the Marijuana with the intention of conducting a drug transaction. Three men, Bennett-Smith and two others, allegedly went to the apartment and attempted to rob the three suspects of the drugs. The two groups exchanged gunfire, and Bennett-Smith was struck and died on the scene.

The two men transported from the scene, Christopher Bourgeois, 24, and Travis Foster, 32, were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

During the exchange of gunfire, Soto was also struck, but traveled back to Seattle without seeking treatment. Upon his apprehension today, detectives took him to the hospital to have his injuries treated.

Zavier Wallace, 23, was also arrested in Breaux Bridge and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail for possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of schedule 1. Wallace allegedly supplied the apartment for the drug transaction.

