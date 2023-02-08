Ascension Public Schools begins search for next superintendent

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 7, approved the process and timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

Superintendent David Alexander’s contract ends in July and school officials said they’d like to have his replacement chosen in April.

“This is one of the most important decisions our school board makes,” said Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. “We have an outstanding school district, and we have a duty to find a leader who can not only maintain the level of excellence our community deserves but also move Ascension forward.”

Information provided by Ascension Public Schools:

An important part of the process will be gathering input from all constituents. An online survey about the leadership qualities and experience constituents would like to see in a new superintendent will be open until Feb 23, 2023. In addition, a special email address, SuperintendentSearch@apsb.org, was created to gather feedback during the search.

