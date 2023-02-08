Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Public Schools begins search for next superintendent

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander
Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 7, approved the process and timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

Superintendent David Alexander’s contract ends in July and school officials said they’d like to have his replacement chosen in April.

“This is one of the most important decisions our school board makes,” said Ascension Parish School Board President Taft Kleinpeter. “We have an outstanding school district, and we have a duty to find a leader who can not only maintain the level of excellence our community deserves but also move Ascension forward.”

Information provided by Ascension Public Schools:

An important part of the process will be gathering input from all constituents. An online survey about the leadership qualities and experience constituents would like to see in a new superintendent will be open until Feb 23, 2023. In addition, a special email address, SuperintendentSearch@apsb.org, was created to gather feedback during the search.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FILE - Teacher
Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
It’s no secret that students in Louisiana and East Baton Rouge Parish have struggled with...
EBR Literacy Blueprint showing positive results
(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Public Schools to hold public meetings addressing funding renewals on ballot
Livingston Parish school officials give reminders to parents ahead of registration day