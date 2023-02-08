28-year-old killed in single motorcycle crash, BRPD investigating
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.
BRPD states that around 12:08 a.m. Jarrod Braud, 28, was driving his motorcycle and crashed into a metal traffic signal box at the intersection of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road.
Braud was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
