28-year-old killed in single motorcycle crash, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Traffic homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly overnight crash that claimed the life of a 28-year-old man.

BRPD states that around 12:08 a.m. Jarrod Braud, 28, was driving his motorcycle and crashed into a metal traffic signal box at the intersection of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road.

Braud was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.