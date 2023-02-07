Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Pediatric cancer; Fighting for funding

cancer center generic
cancer center generic(MGN)
By Cyndy McGrath, Kirk Manson and Roque Correa
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACKENSACK, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - The federal government has almost seven billion dollars earmarked for cancer research in this year’s budget. That’s the good news, but think about this … every year, only a small portion of that money goes to childhood cancer. What does that mean for the youngest patients, their families, and the doctors who care for them?

Fourteen-year-old Jaynalee Becerril was on her first-ever vacation to Orlando, when a nagging sore throat became unbearable.

Jaynalee says, “That whole week we were supposed to go to Disney, Universal, a whole bunch of wonderful, wonderful parks. But I never got to go,”

Jaynalee was hospitalized. Her bloodwork came back showing very low white blood cell counts.

Angela Maldonado says, “She has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It was very, very overwhelming.”

Jaynalee explains, “At first you cry a lot, like a lot like, a bucket full, like two million gallons full.”

Jaynalee was transferred to a hospital near her New Jersey home and began immediate cancer treatments.

But for Pediatric Oncologists, the federal dollars to support cutting edge research aren’t always enough. Only four percent of the cancer research budget goes to kid’s cancer.

“There just really isn’t the funding that we need to conduct the research and find better treatments for our kids.” Explains Derek Hanson, MD Pediatric Oncologist Hackensack University Medical Center.

At major US Pediatric Cancer Centers, research is often largely funded by public and private fundraising.

At the Joseph M. Sanzari Pediatric Hospital, where Jaynalee gets treatment, Tackle Kids Cancer and a partnership with football great, Eli Manning, funds new clinical trials and programs to provide much-needed support to families like Jaynalee’s.

Jaynalee says “How I think is that god gave me this sickness knowing I can beat it.”

And go back to being a kid.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

American Heart Month: Baton Rouge doctors weigh in on women and cardiovascular disease
Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety
YOUR HEALTH: Breast cancer treatment; How much is too much?
Hy-Vee offering free A1C tests
YOUR HEALTH: Game changer for Type 2 diabetes