Town hall meeting tonight to discuss sales tax proposal for Livingston Parish employees

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Town Hall meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Livingston Parish to discuss a 1-cent sales tax proposal on the ballot on March 25th.

The meeting will take place at 7:00 pm in the Live Oak High School Cafeteria.

The proposed recurring revenue source would generate $24 million to fund a 10-percent pay raise or minimum $2500 increase for employees in the school system.

Livingston Parish Public School officials say this tax is needed for teachers to compete with nearby districts, that currently pay much higher salaries.

The 1-cent parish-wide sales tax will not apply to purchases made for groceries, prescriptions, and gasoline.

The school system wants residents to show up to the town hall to get a better understanding about what the proposal means, and to answer any questions people may have.

