SU student to represent university at Super Bowl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Southern University agricultural business sophomore has been selected to represent the university during events leading up to the Super Bowl.

According to Southern University, Antoine Richardson will participate in the 3rd Annual EA Sports Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament. He will also take part in an exclusive experience during the days ahead of kickoff.

Southern University said the “experience-ship” has been designed to allow HBCU students the chance to learn the business of sports through shadowing opportunities and networking events. Richardson and 14 other HBCU students will take part in career development sessions, activations, and other events with NFL partners like Microsoft and Electronic Arts.

According to Southern University, the highlights of Richardson’s participation in the Madden NFL 23 x HBCU Tournament will premiere on Saturday, Feb. 11, on the NFL’s Youtube channel. Finalists will compete head-to-head for the title and a piece of the $70,000 prize pool.

In order to prepare himself for the tournament and other events, Southern said Richardson attended weekly video calls. He learned tips for creating LinkedIn profiles, resume building, networking strategies, and more.

Kickoff for the Super Bowl is set for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona.

