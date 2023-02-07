No. 1 LSU baseball scheduled to make 11 TV appearances

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preseason No. 1 LSU baseball will be televised 11 times during the regular season the school announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7. All remaining LSU games will be able to be watched on SEC Network + on SECNetwork.com and the ESPN app.

Seven games will be televised on SEC Network, three on ESPN2, and one on ESPNU. There will be two games streaming on ESPN+ and LSU’s games in the Karbach Round Rock Classic from Feb. 24-26 will be streamed on D1baseball.com.

No network has been announced for the Tigers’ matchup vs Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

All of the Tigers’ postseason games in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments will be carried on an ESPN network or online platform.

You can see the 2023 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2023 LSU Baseball Schedule.

