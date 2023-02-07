Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man scales Phoenix skyscraper

A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.
A man was seen scaling a skyscraper in Phoenix.(Source: Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Rescue crews were waiting at the top of Chase Tower as a man scaled the building Tuesday morning..

Police and firefighters responded to Chase Tower shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene shows a man scaling the building, and a number of first responders on the streets below.

He made it to the top of the tower around 10:45 a.m.

Other information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed Chair Powell sees ‘significant’ inflation drop in 2023
Tracking your subscription services
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions
Expert advice for managing recurring subscriptions
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
FIRST ALERT: Expect line of strong storms late Wednesday
FILE - Anthony Sanchez is currently housed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. He...
Oklahoma death row inmate says his father killed OU student