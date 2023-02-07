Man accused of trying to run over neighbor after domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested for attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly tried to run over his neighbor in a Dodge truck following a domestic dispute.

According to arrest records from the Baton Rouge Police Department, a victim told police Victor Vasquez-Mejia came home intoxicated and grabbed her by the hair.

The incident happened Sunday, Feb. 5 before 7:30 p.m.

The victim also stated Mejia threw her to the ground, grabbed a box cutter, put it to her neck, then threatened to kill her.

That’s when one of the children at the home ran to the neighbor who lives next door for help. That neighbor was identified as a second victim, according to police.

The arrest report goes on to say Mejia and the neighbor got into a fight. The neighbor told authorities that Mejia then got into a brown Dodge Ram, put it into reverse, and drove directly toward him in an attempt to run him over.

Police say the neighbor was able to get out of the way of the vehicle.

Victor Vasquez-Mejia is also facing a charge of domestic abuse battery - dangerous weapon.

