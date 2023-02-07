Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 16th Warrick Dunn Award was presented to Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield as the 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year on Monday, Feb. 6.

Winfield was one of three quarterback finalists, including LSU recruit Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Eastern Kentucky’s Jackson House from Dunham.

Winfield led his Bulldogs to the Division II Non-Select LHSAA State Championship and was named the Class 4A All-State MVP for a 14-1 season capped by a 28-25 victory over North DeSoto in the Superdome.

Winfield rushed for 2,477 yards on 318 attempts and scored 38 touchdowns, while passing for 2,180 yards and 32 touchdowns, completing 136-of-200 attempts with just four interceptions. His total offense of 4,657 yards and 70 total touchdowns came despite Winfield missing seven quarters due to lopsided scores and an ankle injury that plagued him throughout the playoffs.

Lutcher joins St James and U-High as the only schools to have more than one Warrick Dunn Award winner since its inception for the 2007 season when the Bulldogs’ Blaine Gautier took home the first trophy. Like Gautier, Winfield has also signed with the Ragin Cajuns of UL-Lafayette.

