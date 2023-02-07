Los Isleños Crawfish and Avocado Dip

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Los Isleños, or Canary Islanders, who arrived in Louisiana with their Spanish counterparts in 1765, brought with them many fruits and vegetables that were to become classics in the city of New Orleans. It was the Spanish of the time period that gifted Louisiana with the avocado and showed us how to create magnificent dishes with it, including this wonderful dip.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup crawfish tails

2 avocados, peeled, pitted and diced

¾ cup quartered red cherry tomatoes

¾ cup quartered yellow cherry tomatoes

12 ounces frozen or canned corn kernels, cooked

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed

3 stalks green onions, white parts only

2 tbsps chopped garlic

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsps lime juice

Salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Tortilla chips for serving

Method:

In a large bowl, combine crawfish tails, avocados, tomatoes, corn and black beans. Set aside. In bowl of a food processor, combine green onions, chopped garlic, cilantro, olive oil, lime juice and salt, pulsing until well blended. Pour dressing over crawfish and advocado mixture and toss gently to combine. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour before serving. NOTE: This dip may be prepared one day in advance. However, do not stir in avocados until 1 hour prior to serving to avoid browning. Serve with tortilla chips.

