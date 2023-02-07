FIRST ALERT: Expect line of strong storms late Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday will be a transitional weather day as we await the arrival of our next cold front late tomorrow. Most will stay dry today with only a 10-20% rain chance in the forecast. Winds will be breezy at times and temperatures will be well above average by 10 degrees or more. The first part of Wednesday will be dry as we await the arrival of the storm system and cold front. What is most likely to occur will be a line of storms forming ahead of the cold front and pushing into our local area after sunset.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7 (WAFB)

Wednesday afternoon will be warm and breezy. Highs will reach 80° in some spots. Winds will gust to 20-30 mph outside of t-storm action. Showers and t-storms will be scattered in nature Wednesday afternoon. After sunset a line of strong storms is forecast to develop ahead of the cold front. This line of storms will sweep through the area during the evening and late night hours. Embedded within this line will be one or two strong/severe storms with possible damaging winds, isolated/weak tornadoes, small hail, and pockets of heavy rain. A Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather has been placed across most of the local area for late Wednesday.

It will be best to have a way of being notified incase a warning is issued for your area. Either by using a weather radio or our free First Alert Weather App. Nuisance type flooding will remain possible as rainfall amounts average around 1″ for most. Localized pockets of 2-3″ will be possible.

In those areas, street flooding could be an issue. Thankfully this issue will occur with few people on the roads. Area rivers should be able to handle this amount of rain.

A lingering shower or two will be possible early Thursday before we should see drier weather into the weekend. Temperatures will be taking a steady dip into the weekend. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30°s Saturday and Sunday. The local area could have a brief, light freeze Sunday morning. The temperature roller coaster will continue into next week as we see a steady warming trend.

Valentine’s Day Tuesday looks wet based on long range weather model trends. Make sure to plan indoor options in addition to any outdoor plans you may have. The weather may remain unsettled for much of the middle of next week.

