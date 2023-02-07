Facebook
A few showers today, storms likely on Wednesday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moisture streaming inland from the Gulf of Mexico will help to generate a few, mostly light, showers across the area today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
Otherwise, look for a good deal of cloud cover and mild temperatures, with highs topping out in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
Storms Likely on Wednesday

Showers and t-storms are likely on Wednesday in association with an approaching storm system and cold front. The first part of the day should feature just a few showers, with scattered storms possible by afternoon. But it looks like best chances for rain and storms will arrive after dark in association with the front itself. The rains should quickly exit to the east overnight Wednesday, with the majority of us dry by daybreak on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather threat, now placing most of our area under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. We’re still not expecting a widespred severe weather event, but a few strong storms capable of producing damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
Rain totals still look to be manageable, with the Weather Prediction Center showing amounts averaging 0.50″ to 1.25″ across most of our area. Locally higher amounts are possible in any heavier storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
Looking Good into the Weekend

In the wake of Wednesday night’s front, we’ll see a slight cool down on Thursday, but a more significant cool down by Friday. High temperatures on both Friday and Saturday are only expected to reach the mid to upper 50s. Lows over the weekend will reach the 30s on both mornings, with increasing chances for a light freeze on Sunday morning. But perhaps most importantly, the weekend should stay dry.

Looking ahead, milder temperatures will make a quick return early next week, along with good rain chances by Valentine’s Day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
