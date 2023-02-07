Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA).

The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.

The FLEYA training program is a free weeklong overnight camp that will teach students, age 15 to 17, about federal, state, and local law enforcement practices.

The joint training program at Tulane’s Uptown campus will show students different career paths by giving them a look inside the various practices and techniques taught by experts and agency instructors.

The program will begin on June 25 and run until June 30.

Application

Application Essay

FLEYA Eligibility Criteria

  • The student is a United States Citizen residing in the state of Louisiana
  • Currently enrolled in a Louisiana High School
  • Must be 15 to 17 years old at the time of the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA), which will be held June 25-30.
  • This program is only for current high school students (students graduating high school in the spring 2023, are not eligible)
  • Minimum GPA of 2.7
  • Must complete the entire application
  • Understands they must be present each day of the FLEYA program; no absences during FLEYA
  • Completed application and essay must be emailed in PDF form to LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov. (Note: No Google Docs or applications requiring a password to access will be accepted)

Parents or interested applicants can email LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov with any questions regarding the program.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

We had a chef show us the proper way to season boiling water.
Boil advisory lifted for Springfield residents, officials say
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 7
FIRST ALERT: Expect line of strong storms late Wednesday
Antoine Richardson has been selected to represent Southern University at the 3rd annual EA...
SU student to represent university at Super Bowl
Protecting Innocence press conference
AG Jeff Landry releases report addressing content of books in public libraries