Horse collapses on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6.

The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to investigate.

Witnesses said the horse collapsed and the rider ran off after.

Southern officials said they are in the information-gathering phase but can confirm it is not one of the university’s horses.

They added random riders have been on campus in the past but never for a sanctioned event. They also said they have no clue why someone would have been on campus Monday.

