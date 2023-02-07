Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Horse collapses on Southern’s campus

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A horse collapsed on Southern University’s campus on Monday, Feb. 6.

**WARNING: Some may find the image below disturbing.

The horse apparently collapsed in front of the Southern University Law Center. East Baton Rouge Animal Control was called to the scene to investigate.

A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023.
A horse collapsed on Southern University's campus on Feb. 6, 2023.(WAFB)

Witnesses said the horse collapsed and the rider ran off after.

Southern officials said they are in the information-gathering phase but can confirm it is not one of the university’s horses.

They added random riders have been on campus in the past but never for a sanctioned event. They also said they have no clue why someone would have been on campus Monday.

A news crew is headed to the scene to gather more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank

Latest News

Oscar Lozada
Jury selection starts for Oscar Lozada trial
Sexual violence is a public health crisis in Louisiana that must be urgently treated as such.
Advocates work to curb sexual violence in Louisiana
If you have a travel bug, you may also want to think about what bugs, viruses, and germs could...
SMART LIVING: 5 dirty secrets hiding in your hotel room
The murder trial of Oscar Lozada got underway in East Baton Rouge Parish on Monday, Feb. 6, as...
Jury selection starts for Oscar Lozada trial