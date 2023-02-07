Facebook
Deputies ask for public’s help to locate missing man

Robert Wand
Robert Wand(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to deputies, the family of Robert ‘Ben’ Wand, 33, hasn’t seen or heard from him since Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wand may have been involved in a crash.

Deputies said Wand was last seen on foot near Vincent Place Road. They added that he was wearing a light-colored hoodie and jeans.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wand is five feet and seven inches tall. He weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone who may have details about where Wand could be is being asked to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling the number (225) 686-2241 x1.

