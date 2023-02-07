Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Chiefs activate former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout...
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back and current Kansas City Chief Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been activated from their injured reserve list and is eligible to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

It will be the second Super Bowl that Edwards-Helaire will play in, the first coming in his rookie year when the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

The former LSU Tiger hasn’t played since Week 11 of the regular season because of a high ankle sprain. Edwards-Helaire finished the season third on the team in rushing with 302 yards and three touchdowns and while also catching 17 passes for 151 yards and three more touchdowns.

Edwards-Helaire began the season as the number 1 back for the Chiefs’ high-powered offense but he lost his starting job to seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco. The former first-rounder only had one game with 10 or more carries.

In two postseason games, Pacheco leads the Chiefs in rushing this postseason with 121 yards on 22 carries.

Pacheco finished the regular season with 830 yards, and five touchdowns on 170 carries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU baseball scheduled to make 11 TV appearances
Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton is introduced during a news conference at the team's...
Sean Payton targeting three more Saints assistants to take to Denver
Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye Winfield and Warrick Dunn
Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year
Lutcher quarterback D'Wanye' Winfield is the 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year. Pictured left...
Lutcher QB D’Wanye’ Winfield wins 2022 Sportsline Player of the Year