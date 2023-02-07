Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police chase stolen ambulance through Houston

Officials said the chase went on for more than an hour through Houston. (Source: KHOU/UNSOURCED SECURITY VO/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A man was arrested after police said he stole an ambulance and led them on a chase through the Houston area.

It happened on Monday, with parts of that chase caught on video. The ambulance chase went on for more than an hour.

Police said it started at a Kroger grocery store where the suspect appeared to be helping a woman, then took off in her car.

After that, police say he drove to the east side - to Fire Station No. 17.

“We saw the gentleman pull up in a four-door sedan. He pulled right into the fire station’s parking lot, jumped out, ran inside the open bay, jumped in the ambulance and was gone within a minute,” said Chris Murray, who works near the fire station.

Surveillance video shows him jumping inside the ambulance and taking off.

“We had some challenges with the automatic vehicle location on it,” said Houston Fire Chief Rodney West.

The ambulance’s GPS system wasn’t working, and it took a while for officials to find it.

Eventually police helicopter spotted it driving along the West Loop, and officers on the ground rushed in to catch up.

As the chase continued, the driver turned onto Shepherd from Westheimer. Police put out spike strips before the driver passed beneath the Southwest Freeway.

Not long after that, it all came to an end.

Another driver was hit when he says he was trying to get out of the way.

“It wasn’t that big of an impact. There’s some damage to the car,” said the man, who wasn’t named. “The officer got out of the car with the pistol drawn and everything. The officer told me to get out the way.”

Police say the man who allegedly took the ambulance was in crisis. They say he will be facing charges of automobile theft and felony evading arrest.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Indigo Ridge Avenue in East Baton Rouge Parish
Deputies release names of couple found shot to death in quiet BR subdivision
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's...
Chief: 6-alarm fire at hospital
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town
Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl