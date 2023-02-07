BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7.

According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata.

It took place at around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street.

The woman is okay.

This investigation is ongoing.

