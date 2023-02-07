Facebook
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7.

According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata.

It took place at around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street.

The woman is okay.

This investigation is ongoing.

