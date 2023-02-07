American Heart Month: Baton Rouge doctors weigh in on women and cardiovascular disease

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - February is American Heart Month and Dr. Steven Kelley with the Baton Rouge Cardiology Center said it’s vital for everyone to understand their risk factors and family history.

Heart disease and stroke can affect a woman at any age. Cardiovascular disease kills more women than all forms of cancer combined and only 44% of women recognize that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat.

Women are often less likely to receive bystander CPR because rescuers often fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault, or injuring the victim.

The nonprofit “Jump Start Your Heart” is having its 15th Annual Valentine’s Day Gala. All the proceeds go to student-athletes.

