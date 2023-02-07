Facebook
AIDS quilt on SU campus is world’s largest community arts project

AIDS quilt on Southern University’s campus.
AIDS quilt on Southern University’s campus.(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sections of a 54-ton quilt sit on Southern University’s campus, hailed as the largest community arts project in the world.

When put together, the quilt has more than 50,000 panels and more than 110,000 names, tith stories from those who have lost their lives because of the HIV epidemic.

“Each one of those numbers is a son, mother, daughter, and a friend,” National AIDS Memorial Executive Director Duane Cramer explained.

Cramer has been associated with the AIDS Memorial Quilt for more than 25 years. He lost his best friend to aids in 1986, something that encouraged him to bring awareness to the disease.

“My best friend is my dad. At the time of his death, it was only gay, white men dying. My sister and I told people he died of cancer. 10 years later, we made a panel and put his picture to show black men were dying, not just gay, white men,” Cramer adds.

Louisiana has the fourth largest HIV diagnosis rate in the country.

Dafina Ward is the executive director of Southern AIDS Coalition and says the hard work starts here at home.

“When you sit here in Louisiana, Baton Rouge especially, we have to end the epidemic here so we can end the national epidemic,” Ward continued.

According to the Louisiana Department of Heatlh, two in three new HIV cases in Louisiana are among African Americans.

Ward says what we’re seeing locally lines up with what’s going on across the region. The quilt that was started 35 years ago, is now over 55 miles long, but less than two miles are African American names.

“If you are black in Louisiana, you are nine times more likely to contract HIV,” Cramer said.

Each panel is three feet by six feet, almost equivalent to the size of a human grave. Cramer says it’s a creative way to reach every part of our community.

“We use this as a way to educate and inform people,” Cramer added.

The quilt will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Saturday, Feb. 11 at the John B. Cade Library, located at 167 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive.

