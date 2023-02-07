AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display at Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an effort to honor and celebrate lives lost to AIDS, the AIDS Memorial Quilt will be on display on Southern University’s campus starting on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The stories of those who have lost their lives are sewn into the fabric of the 54-ton quilt, hailed as the largest community arts project in the world.

Louisiana has the fourth largest HIV diagnosis rates in the country. That’s why organizations are traveling to the state as part of Change the Pattern, a national campaign to end HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities across the South.

The quilt will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Saturday, Feb. 11 at the John B. Cade Library. The address is 167 Roosevelt Steptoe Drive.

Louisiana has the fourth largest HIV diagnoses rates in the country. (Change the Pattern)

There will also be quilting workshops from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily, except for Saturday.

Louisiana has the fourth largest HIV diagnoses rates in the country. (Change the Pattern)

See more community events and programming below:

Tuesday, Feb. 7

National HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

12 - 1 p.m. - John B. Cade Library

Opening ceremony with student conversation about HIV/AIDS, followed by tour of quilt exhibition

Friday, Feb. 10

3 - 5 p.m. - Outside John B. Cade Library

Change the Pattern on the Yard - Student event with DJ and entertainment

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. - John B. Cade Library

Surviving and Thriving Voices: The Black Community & AIDS - Film screening and conversation

The exhibits are free to the public and include quilting workshops, educational forums, and student events. For more information about locations, times, and special programming, visit changethepattern.org.

The AIDS Quilt will also be on display at another HBCU campus, Dillard University in New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.