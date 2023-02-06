Zachary High School dance team wins national championship

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Belles of Zachary High School are celebrating a national championship win.

The school’s dance team took home its first-ever national championship in the large varsity kick division at the 2023 UDA National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida. The team competed during the weekend of Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.

Zachary High School Belles (Zachary Community School District)

“The entire district is proud of their hard work and this huge accomplishment,” said Scott Devillier, superintendent for the Zachary Community School District.

The dance team’s winning routine was choreographed by Nicholas Clement and Denise Dicharry.

Coach Melanie Anderson and assistants Nicole Redmond and Jade Leblanc led the Zachary Belles to the big win.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.